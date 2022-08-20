NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU will be detailed at Hot Chips next week

NVIDIA will detail its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture at Hot Chips 2022 next week: the world's first HBM3 memory system with 3TB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA will be detailing its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture at Hot Chips 2022, where NVIDIA engineers will be speaking during four talks across two days at the event.

NVIDIA will have a senior distinguished engineer who will lift a bit more of the veil behind the NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU, with 14-year veteran Jack Choquette. NVIDIA's new Hopper H100 is the world's first to use the super-fast new HBM3 memory system, which pumps away at 3TB/sec (3000GB/sec).

The virtual Hot Chips event will see the annual gathering of process and system architects, where NVIDIA teases that they will disclose performance numbers and other technical details on another interesting NVIDIA product: their first server CPU, as well as the Hopper GPU, the latest version of the NVSwitch interconnect chip, as well as the NVIDIA Jetson Iron system on module (SoM).

NVIDIA explained on its official website that the detailed tour by Jack Choquette, the 14-year veteran at NVIDIA, will provide not only more details on the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core aka Hopper, but also the GPU features many advanced features that boost the accelerator's performance, efficiency and security.

Inside, NVIDIA's new Hopper GPU has a new Transformer Engine and upgraded Tensor Cores that deliver a gigantic 30x speedup compared to the previous-gen GPU when on AI inference with the world's largest neural network models. The use of HBM3 is a world-first once again for NVIDIA, noting that the huge 3TB/sec of memory bandwidth is the biggest generational increase ever.

Some of the new features of NVIDIA Hopper H100 include:

Hopper adds virtualization support for multi-tenant, multi-user configurations.

New DPX instructions speed recurring loops for select mapping, DNA and protein-analysis applications.

Hopper packs support for enhanced security with confidential computing.

One of the cool facts about Choquette is that he was one of the lead chip designers on the infamous, and one of my personal favorite consoles of all time, the Nintendo64. Choquette worked on the chip inside of the Nintendo64 early on in his career, where at Hop Chips 2022 he'll speak about parallel computing techniques that are some of the underlying advances in the next-gen NVIDIA Hopper H100 GPU.