Alphacool: all of our CPU coolers are AM5 ready, supports Zen 4 CPUs

Alphacool has confirmed that its family of CPU coolers and AIO cooling solutions are ready for AMD's upcoming AM5 socket.

AMD's upcoming AM5 socket will be the new home for their next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with AM5-based motherboards rolling out with DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 technology for next-gen PCIe 5.0-capable SSDs and GPUs. Alphacool is ready for the new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, with the company saying that their coolers are ready "just in time for the launch of the new AMD processors in September 2022".

We know that AMD's new AM5 socket will use the same socket size as AM4, so we should see virtually all AM4 coolers working with new AM5 motherboards, without many (if any) modifications at all. Most CPU cooling companies are confirming that their CPU coolers and AIO cooling solutions would work on the new AM5 socket, with Alphacool joining the AM5-ready ranks of GIGABYTE, Arctic Cooling, MSI, and Noctua.

Alphacool explained in its press release: Just in time for the launch of the new AMD processors in September 2022, we can announce that all CPU coolers and All-in-One solutions in the Alphacool product range are compatible with AMD's AM5 socket. The required mounting kit is included with all coolers and AIOs and enables the new Ryzen 7000 Series processors to be water-cooled with Alphacool products right from the start.

As for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, the company is hosting a live streaming event on August 29 while we're expecting a late-September release to consumers. Alphacool confirms the September release of AMD's next-gen Zen 4 chips in their own press release confirming their CPU coolers and AIO cooling solutions are AM5 ready.