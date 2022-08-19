Store
iMessage will soon get edit and unsend on iPhone, here's how to do it

iOS users have been screaming for iMessage to adopt some kind of edit and unsend message feature, and now it's finally on the way to iPhone users.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 19, 2022 3:31 AM CDT
Apple is on the cusp of releasing its new iOS 16 iPhone software which is expected to bring new features to users.

Apple users will rejoice at the thought of being able to edit and unsend messages on iMessage, and that will soon become a reality with the coming iOS 15 iPhone software update. Reports indicate that users will be able to hold down sent messages to receive an options menu, and inside of this menu, there will be the "edit" option along with the "unsend" option.

The new feature has already been rolled out to the public beta, which is available to download right now if you choose to opt-in. If you don't opt-in to receive the beta, you will have to wait until sometime in September to receive the feature. Additionally, you will need an iPhone released in 2017 or later to use it. Once the update has been downloaded, whether you have opted into the beta or waited until the full release, here's what you'll need to know to use the new features.

Editing

- Send a message via iMessage that you wish you hadn't

- Tap and hold down the message that was sent

- Choose edit if you wish to edit the message

- Tap the blue check mark next to the edited message once you have completed your edit

- The person on the receiving end of the message will get a note that you have edited the message but will be unable to see what the original message was

Unsending

- Send a message via iMessage that you wish you hadn't

- Tap and hold down the message that was sent

- Select the "undo send" option

- The receiver will be able to see the message is unsent

Notably, there is a catch, at least in the current beta, that is being run by the public. Users can't unsend a message that they have edited, so if you decide to jump into the beta, keep that in mind. There is something else to keep in mind - recipients running a device that isn't updated may be able to see unsent messages even if the sender can see in the chat that the message is unsent.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

