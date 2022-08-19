Ex-Tesla employee comes out about working for Elon Musk

Store
A former Tesla employee has sat down for a podcast and discussed what it's like to work for tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 19, 2022 12:02 AM CDT
A former employee of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has spoken out about his experience working for the world's richest individual.

Carl Medlock sat down for an episode of "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast, where he explained he was a former Tesla territory manager who currently runs his own repair shop in Seattle, Washington. Medlock described his experience while working at Tesla, mentioning the commonality of Musk sleeping on his desk at the factory, and his decision-making when addressing executives about the direction of the company.

Medlock says Musk isn't afraid to let employees go if they are "back-talking", especially if the employee's opinion counters what he believes the correct vision is for the company. Notably, the former Tesla employee said that if an employee was becoming micromanaged by Musk, it was likely that employee was on their way out of the company as Musk relies on workers' competence.

While it seems like Medlock had many negative things to say about the Tesla CEO, he also put forward some praises for Musk, saying that he was "very disciplined" and that he is "actually a really good guy". Noting that Musk's intelligence can come across as intimidating, but "if you look at it based on his kids. The guy loves his kids, he loves his family, he's a good dad, and he's just easy to talk to."

Recently, William Shatner went after Musk in a new The Daily Show episode that concentrated on Musk's life events and success. Check that story out below.

