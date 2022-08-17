Store
AMD's next-gen Navi 3X GPUs: new fan-made renders, updated die sizes

AMD's next-gen Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs teased again in fan-made renders, shows off RDNA 3's new updated die sizes... bring it on.

Published Aug 17, 2022 11:11 PM CDT
We heard more details on AMD's upcoming RDNA 3-based Navi 3X GPUs last week: including the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs, and a month ago we saw some fan-made renders... but now we have some updated renders, with the very latest rumored specs on the new Navi 3X GPUs.

The new renders are from Twitter user "Wild_C" who made some new renders of the Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPUs after his original renders a few weeks ago. The updated die sizes are interesting to note, while some more details on the GPUs themselves (GPU specs + memory + memory bus) are provided by 3DCenter.org.

AMD's new Navi 31 GPU is looking dapper in the render, with a die size of 533 mm², that's including 308 mm² GCD (Graphics Die) and six 37.5 mm² MCDs (Memory Dies). This is up from the previous specs, where it was estimated that Navi 31 would have a die size of 633mm². Some of these specs are "pure speculation" just to note, so don't get your hopes up too much... still, it's exciting to see.

AMD Navi 31 GPU configuration rumors:

3DCenter.org has a larger list of possible AMD RDNA 3-based Navi 3X GPUs, including the flagship Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 GPU designs. The site notes that the highest-end "Navi 31 SKU A" GPU has a monster 48 WGP (96 CU, 12288 FP32) with 24GB of GDDR6 memory on a 384-bit memory bus, with a 450W as the "possible flagship SKU".

Under that, the "Navi 32 SKU B" is "pure speculation" notes 3DCenter.org, so too are the "Navi 33 SKU B" and "Navi 33 SKU C" in the list. The specs are below:

  • Navi 31 "SKU A": 48 WGP (96 CU, 12288 FP32) + 24GB GDDR6 + 384-bit memory bus + 450W
  • Navi 31 "SKU B": 42 WGP (84 CU, 10752 FP32) + 20GB GDDR6 + 320-bit memory bus + 375W
  • Navi 32 "SKU A": 30 WGP (60 CU, 7680 FP32) + 16GB GDDR6 + 256-bit memory bus
  • Navi 32 "SKU B": 24-26 WGP (48-52 CU, 6144-6656 FP32) + 12-16GB GDDR6 + 192-256-bit memory bus
  • Navi 33 "SKU A": 16 WGP (32 CU, 4096 FP32) + 8GB GDDR6 + 128-bit memory bus
  • Navi 33 "SKU B": 12-14 WGP (24-28 CU, 3072-3584 FP32) + 8GB GDDR6 + 128-bit memory bus
  • Navi 33 "SKU C": 8-10 WGP (16-20 CU, 2048-2560 FP32) + 6GB GDDR6 + 96-bit memory bus
We should expect AMD to debut the monster Navi 31 GPU inside of a flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT (if they continue their naming scheme) later this year, with Navi 31 packing 12288 GPU cores, PCIe 5.0 x16 support, and 6 x MCDs that seems to be enough to have NVIDIA shaking in their GeForce RTX boots.

AMD isn't a stranger to getting VRAM as close to the GPU as possible, with both Fiji and Vega both rocking HBM and HBM2, respectively. AMD isn't using HBM this time around, replacing it with GDDR6 at very high speeds, and placing it directly next to the GCD. Up to 24GB of GDDR6 memory is expected: a large upgrade from the 16GB GDDR6 used on the Radeon RX 6950 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

