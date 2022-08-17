In 2012 the stars almost aligned to deliver the perfect Iron Man game

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios was working on an open-world Iron Man game where players could fly anywhere and smash enemies through walls.

The devs behind the Just Cause games were making an Iron Man game back in 2012...but it was ultimately cancelled. New interviews unearth interesting details about the failed project.

For some reason the games industry hasn't delivered many Iron Man games. The idea of flying around as the charismatic billionaire and blasting enemies in high-tech future suits is just prime territory for any game; case in point--Iron Man's escapades in 2018's Avengers were some of the best parts of the game.

10 years ago, the stars almost aligned. Disney conscripted Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios to make an Iron Man game. It sounds like a match made in heaven. If it's one thing Avalanche knows, it's creating third-person shoot-em-up/melee chaos with flight mechanics and advanced physics systems. Sadly, the game was cancelled after years of development. Disney simply wanted the game to be shipped way too quickly and Avalanche just couldn't do it.

In a recent interview with MinnMax, Avalanche Studios co-founder Christofer Sundberg gave new details about the cancelled Iron Man game.

Below is some transcriptions from the interview: