All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

Scientists release 'remaster' of first-ever black hole photo

Researchers have taken the data used to create the first image of a supermassive black hole to reveal more of the structure of Messier 87's black hole.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Aug 17, 2022 8:28 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on Messier 87's black hole titled "The Photon Ring in M87*" has been published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Scientists release 'remaster' of first-ever black hole photo 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Researchers from the University of Waterloo have taken the data used to create the historic first-ever photo of a black hole, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Messier 87 (M87) galaxy, known as M87*, and render its photon ring. It was initially predicted that behind the orange blur that was first imaged, should be a thin, bright ring around the black hole, created by photons of light being cast around the black hole by its gravity.

The research team stripped away elements of the original imagery taken by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) to "remaster" what was first seen, revealing "the environment around the black hole." The data collected to produce the first photo of M87* was collected in 2017 and computed using algorithms to produce the final image, which blends much of the data.

New cutting-edge algorithms have allowed the scientists to extract more from the data. The blue contours in the above picture show the structure of the more diffuse regions of the original image, representing photons created by the black hole, while the bright orange ring pinpoints the location of the black hole more directly.

"The approach we took involved leveraging our theoretical understanding of how these black holes look to build a customized model for the EHT data. This model decomposes the reconstructed image into the two pieces that we care most about, so we can study both pieces individually rather than blended together," said Dominic Pesce, a team member based at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian.

You can read more from the study here.

Scientists release 'remaster' of first-ever black hole photo 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

First Photo of Messier 87 Black Hole from The Event Horizon Telescope

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$32.99
$32.99$32.99$32.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/17/2022 at 7:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.