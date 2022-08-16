All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

PlayStation PC Launcher discovered by Spider-Man dataminers

PlayStation PC launcher references found by dataminers inside of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which would be a game-changer for PlayStation + PC gamers.

@anthony256
Published Aug 16, 2022 9:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered just launched on the PC, and now we're hearing that Sony might unveil its own PlayStation launcher for its PC games.

PlayStation PC Launcher discovered by Spider-Man dataminers 05 | TweakTown.com

The discovery was made by data miners and then VideoGamesChronicle (VGC) "verified the files and seen the reference to the PlayStation PC launcher". Sony has been slowly releasing their PC games through both Steam and the Epic Games Store, but we should expect a new home for all things PlayStation games on the PC soon.

Recently, we reported that Sony added a new PC gaming hub to the PlayStation website, which sees Microsoft walking in the same steps as Microsoft: where they will have flagship PlayStation 5 games from the console, onto the PC and through the purported new PlayStation launcher. This is only a good thing, especially given how good the PC ports have been so far, culminating with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered just launched on the PC, while the next big PlayStation game launching on the PC is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection later this year. We've already got other huge PlayStation titles on the PC with Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War. It is only looking up and up for Sony and its PlayStation games on the PC, and it's all a win-win for gamers across the planet.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$65.99
$65.99$49.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2022 at 9:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videogameschronicle.com, engadget.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.