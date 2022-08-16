Evil West delayed to November because it's releasing on five platforms

Flying Wild Hog has delayed Evil West to November 2022 citing difficulties of developing and optimizing the game for five separate gaming platforms.

Flying Wild Hog has delayed its upcoming third-person shooter game Evil West by two months so it can "deliver the best experience to everyone."

Evil West was originally set to release on September 20, but has been pushed back to November 22, 2022 as developers cite challenges of making a smaller-scale AA game for five platforms.

"We are working our very best to achieve our vision of Evil West, and to meet your expectations. Evil West releases on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles. Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but also lasting memories. That's something we've always pursued," Polish dev Flying Wild Hog said on Twitter.

"We understand that game delays may be frustrating, but it's a necessary step to deliver the best experience to everyone."

Flying Wild Hog is working alongside publisher Focus Home Interactive and recently published Shadow Warrior 3 with Devolver Digital.

Check below for more info on Evil West: