AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT now $699, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now $869

GPU prices continue to fall: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are now available for -30% below MSRP. Just before next-gen GPUs launch.

AMD and NVIDIA are both about to announce and release their next-gen graphics cards in the coming months, but before then we've seen pricing on both sides of the GPU camp drop significantly... thanking the GPU gods.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We've already seen EVGA slice and dice the price of its high-end GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 by $1000, dropping it from $2149 down to $1149... but now the AMD's second-fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, and NVIDIA's third-fastest GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are both experiencing healthy price cuts which are now dipping their toes in -30% below MSRP territory.

Our friends at Wccftech have noticed that the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D graphics card is now just $699, down -30% over its $999 MSRP. If you don't want to go with ASRock, Newegg has a listing for the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, also $699... down from its usual $899 pricing on the site. Not bad, not bad at all...

Remember that you'll also scoop up some free games with AMD's own "Raise the Game" bundle, where you get 3 free games: Saints Row, Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5. Not bad for the AMD side of things, given that the Radeon RX 6900 XT is a kick-ass graphics card, it's now much cheaper than it was months ago, and you get 3 free games to boot. That'll get rid of a few RDNA 2-based graphics cards before RDNA 3 arrives.

On the NVIDIA side of things, there's the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING OC, which costs $899... down from its $1099 listing which is another great deal: with a $30 promo code dropping it down to $869). If you want some of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX benefits -- NVIDIA DLSS, and play games with ray tracing -- then you've got a sub $1000 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti here.

Both companies need to get rid of as many graphics cards as possible before AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture and NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture are unleashed.