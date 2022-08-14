All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT now $699, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now $869

GPU prices continue to fall: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are now available for -30% below MSRP. Just before next-gen GPUs launch.

@anthony256
Published Aug 14, 2022 8:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD and NVIDIA are both about to announce and release their next-gen graphics cards in the coming months, but before then we've seen pricing on both sides of the GPU camp drop significantly... thanking the GPU gods.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT now 9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now 9 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We've already seen EVGA slice and dice the price of its high-end GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 by $1000, dropping it from $2149 down to $1149... but now the AMD's second-fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, and NVIDIA's third-fastest GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are both experiencing healthy price cuts which are now dipping their toes in -30% below MSRP territory.

Our friends at Wccftech have noticed that the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D graphics card is now just $699, down -30% over its $999 MSRP. If you don't want to go with ASRock, Newegg has a listing for the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, also $699... down from its usual $899 pricing on the site. Not bad, not bad at all...

Remember that you'll also scoop up some free games with AMD's own "Raise the Game" bundle, where you get 3 free games: Saints Row, Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5. Not bad for the AMD side of things, given that the Radeon RX 6900 XT is a kick-ass graphics card, it's now much cheaper than it was months ago, and you get 3 free games to boot. That'll get rid of a few RDNA 2-based graphics cards before RDNA 3 arrives.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT now $699, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now $869 07 | TweakTown.com

On the NVIDIA side of things, there's the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING OC, which costs $899... down from its $1099 listing which is another great deal: with a $30 promo code dropping it down to $869). If you want some of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX benefits -- NVIDIA DLSS, and play games with ray tracing -- then you've got a sub $1000 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti here.

Both companies need to get rid of as many graphics cards as possible before AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture and NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture are unleashed.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Trinity OC (ZT-A30810J-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
$899.99$899.99$1049.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/14/2022 at 7:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.