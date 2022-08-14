AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT now $699, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti now $869
GPU prices continue to fall: AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are now available for -30% below MSRP. Just before next-gen GPUs launch.
AMD and NVIDIA are both about to announce and release their next-gen graphics cards in the coming months, but before then we've seen pricing on both sides of the GPU camp drop significantly... thanking the GPU gods.
We've already seen EVGA slice and dice the price of its high-end GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 by $1000, dropping it from $2149 down to $1149... but now the AMD's second-fastest Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, and NVIDIA's third-fastest GeForce RTX 3080 Ti are both experiencing healthy price cuts which are now dipping their toes in -30% below MSRP territory.
Our friends at Wccftech have noticed that the ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D graphics card is now just $699, down -30% over its $999 MSRP. If you don't want to go with ASRock, Newegg has a listing for the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6900 XT GAMING OC graphics card, also $699... down from its usual $899 pricing on the site. Not bad, not bad at all...
Remember that you'll also scoop up some free games with AMD's own "Raise the Game" bundle, where you get 3 free games: Saints Row, Forspoken, and Sniper Elite 5. Not bad for the AMD side of things, given that the Radeon RX 6900 XT is a kick-ass graphics card, it's now much cheaper than it was months ago, and you get 3 free games to boot. That'll get rid of a few RDNA 2-based graphics cards before RDNA 3 arrives.
On the NVIDIA side of things, there's the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING OC, which costs $899... down from its $1099 listing which is another great deal: with a $30 promo code dropping it down to $869). If you want some of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX benefits -- NVIDIA DLSS, and play games with ray tracing -- then you've got a sub $1000 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti here.
Both companies need to get rid of as many graphics cards as possible before AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture and NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture are unleashed.
