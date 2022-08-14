MSI's next-gen X670E Carbon motherboard listed for under $500
MSI's next-gen X670E and X670 motherboards listed: X670E Carbon costs $474 or so, PRO X670-P costs $316 or so. Both are ready for AMD's next-gen Zen 4.
It looks like today is list AMD's next-gen products day, where we have heard about Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processor pricing, and now we have some early pricing on MSI's next-gen X670E and X670 motherboards.
The pricing tease on MSI's upcoming 600-series motherboards is coming from "momomo_us" on Twitter, where we see some pricing on MSI's upcoming MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard, and PRO X670-P Wi-Fi motherboard. As for pricing, MSI's next-gen MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard is listed at 562 EUR which without VAT (Value Added Tax) converts to around $474 USD.
MSI's new PRO X670-P Wi-Fi motherboard was listed for around 374 EUR which converts to around $316, which is its cheapest price out of all of the listings. The cheapest that the MSI PRO X670-P Wi-Fi is listed for is 374 EUR, the second listing is 416 EUR, the third is listed for 426 EUR which converts to $316, $351, and $359 respectively.
MSI's new X670E CARBON motherboard reportedly has a beefy 90A power delivery, while the PRO X670-P WIFI has 80A of power delivery. We also have some great connectivity on the back: HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 with 4K 120Hz on the motherboard. Very, very cool to see. MSI is including enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity on their new X670-based motherboards.
As for AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, we should expect the announcement on August 29, and the launch on September 15. The full details, I've got below:
- AMD Ryzen 7000 Announcement - August 29th, 2022, 8:00PM ET
- AMD Ryzen 7000 Reviews - September 13th, 2022, 9:00 AM ET
- AMD Ryzen 7000 Launch - September 15th, 2022, 9:00 AM ET
