All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket DDR5 16GB DC kit & Rocket 4 Plus G 2TB SSD! 🔥

MSI's next-gen X670E Carbon motherboard listed for under $500

MSI's next-gen X670E and X670 motherboards listed: X670E Carbon costs $474 or so, PRO X670-P costs $316 or so. Both are ready for AMD's next-gen Zen 4.

@anthony256
Published Aug 14, 2022 8:12 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It looks like today is list AMD's next-gen products day, where we have heard about Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processor pricing, and now we have some early pricing on MSI's next-gen X670E and X670 motherboards.

MSI's next-gen X670E Carbon motherboard listed for under $500 03 | TweakTown.comMSI's next-gen X670E Carbon motherboard listed for under $500 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The pricing tease on MSI's upcoming 600-series motherboards is coming from "momomo_us" on Twitter, where we see some pricing on MSI's upcoming MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard, and PRO X670-P Wi-Fi motherboard. As for pricing, MSI's next-gen MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard is listed at 562 EUR which without VAT (Value Added Tax) converts to around $474 USD.

MSI's new PRO X670-P Wi-Fi motherboard was listed for around 374 EUR which converts to around $316, which is its cheapest price out of all of the listings. The cheapest that the MSI PRO X670-P Wi-Fi is listed for is 374 EUR, the second listing is 416 EUR, the third is listed for 426 EUR which converts to $316, $351, and $359 respectively.

MSI's new X670E CARBON motherboard reportedly has a beefy 90A power delivery, while the PRO X670-P WIFI has 80A of power delivery. We also have some great connectivity on the back: HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 with 4K 120Hz on the motherboard. Very, very cool to see. MSI is including enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity on their new X670-based motherboards.

As for AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, we should expect the announcement on August 29, and the launch on September 15. The full details, I've got below:

  • AMD Ryzen 7000 Announcement - August 29th, 2022, 8:00PM ET
  • AMD Ryzen 7000 Reviews - September 13th, 2022, 9:00 AM ET
  • AMD Ryzen 7000 Launch - September 15th, 2022, 9:00 AM ET
Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI Motherboard (MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$382.99
$382.99$399.99$399.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/14/2022 at 7:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.