TikTok employees say the company had a 'kill list' for workers

Employees at TikTok have revealed that the company has kept a 'kill list' of staff they wanted to let go of from one of its offices.

The report from the Financial Times details four anonymous employees that spoke to the publication regarding a list that included the names of several staff members at the London TikTok office, with some of the names on the list only being at the company for a few weeks. Notably, the unnamed employees said that TikTok would sometimes hire replacements before letting the individual go from the company and that senior officials would intentionally create a hostile work environment.

BusinessInsider contacted TikTok for comment and a spokesperson for the company said that if any list such as the one detailed by the employees exists, it would not be "condoned or in accordance with our internal policies on probation and performance management." The Financial Times report also details one employee that stated senior officials singled her out which led her to self doubt about her ability. This employee described the environment as "If they don't like you, they gaslight you or make your job untenable."

Adding to the mix of claims is anonymous employees telling publications that individuals on the list would regularly get new tasks that they weren't trained for, leading to bad performance reviews. In regards to this specific claim the TikTok spokesperson said the company doesn't condone this behavior while stating that "we have robust systems and standards in place to ensure fair, objective probation review and performance management processes. We would never endorse any process which sought to unfairly target or undermine specific employees."

Furthermore, the spokesperson for the company encouraged all TikTok staff members at all offices to report any behavior to managers and HR representatives. If anonymity is what a staffer needs to report an issue the company has set up an anonymous line where staff can report their case.

