Intel confirms 'Arc graphics does NOT support multi-GPU for gaming'

Exclusive: Intel has confirmed with TweakTown that its upcoming Intel Arc graphics cards will NOT support multi-GPU for gaming, which is not a surprise, but still disappointing to hear.

In the last 36 hours, it's been a whirlwind about Intel supporting multi-GPU for its upcoming Arc GPUs and their oneAPI software. Our own Rob Squires wrote: "software support for an Intel multi-GPU solution is here and almost made its debut at SIGGRAPH 2022".

But then this morning I woke up to emails from an Intel representative clearing it all up, with the Intel representative explaining: "Intel showed a Blender Cycles rendering demo at SIGGRAPH with Intel Arc graphics. Multi-GPU rendering support for Intel Arc and Intel Arc Pro graphics cards through oneAPI is supported starting in Blender 3.3. Intel Arc graphics does not support multi-GPU for gaming".

The emphasis there is mine, with Intel clearly stating that Intel Arc does NOT support multi-GPU for gaming. I've asked our Intel representative for clarification on whether Arc will EVER support multi-GPU for gaming, and will ninja update this article the very second I get a response.