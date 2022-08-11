All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel confirms 'Arc graphics does NOT support multi-GPU for gaming'

Intel confirms with us that 'Intel Arc graphics does not support multi-GPU for gaming', after some miscommunication about multi-GPU and Arc at SIGGRAPH.

@anthony256
Published Aug 11, 2022 8:17 PM CDT
Exclusive: Intel has confirmed with TweakTown that its upcoming Intel Arc graphics cards will NOT support multi-GPU for gaming, which is not a surprise, but still disappointing to hear.

Intel confirms 'Arc graphics does NOT support multi-GPU for gaming' 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the last 36 hours, it's been a whirlwind about Intel supporting multi-GPU for its upcoming Arc GPUs and their oneAPI software. Our own Rob Squires wrote: "software support for an Intel multi-GPU solution is here and almost made its debut at SIGGRAPH 2022".

But then this morning I woke up to emails from an Intel representative clearing it all up, with the Intel representative explaining: "Intel showed a Blender Cycles rendering demo at SIGGRAPH with Intel Arc graphics. Multi-GPU rendering support for Intel Arc and Intel Arc Pro graphics cards through oneAPI is supported starting in Blender 3.3. Intel Arc graphics does not support multi-GPU for gaming".

The emphasis there is mine, with Intel clearly stating that Intel Arc does NOT support multi-GPU for gaming. I've asked our Intel representative for clarification on whether Arc will EVER support multi-GPU for gaming, and will ninja update this article the very second I get a response.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

