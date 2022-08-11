Intel confirms 'Arc graphics does NOT support multi-GPU for gaming'
Intel confirms with us that 'Intel Arc graphics does not support multi-GPU for gaming', after some miscommunication about multi-GPU and Arc at SIGGRAPH.
Exclusive: Intel has confirmed with TweakTown that its upcoming Intel Arc graphics cards will NOT support multi-GPU for gaming, which is not a surprise, but still disappointing to hear.
In the last 36 hours, it's been a whirlwind about Intel supporting multi-GPU for its upcoming Arc GPUs and their oneAPI software. Our own Rob Squires wrote: "software support for an Intel multi-GPU solution is here and almost made its debut at SIGGRAPH 2022".
But then this morning I woke up to emails from an Intel representative clearing it all up, with the Intel representative explaining: "Intel showed a Blender Cycles rendering demo at SIGGRAPH with Intel Arc graphics. Multi-GPU rendering support for Intel Arc and Intel Arc Pro graphics cards through oneAPI is supported starting in Blender 3.3. Intel Arc graphics does not support multi-GPU for gaming".
The emphasis there is mine, with Intel clearly stating that Intel Arc does NOT support multi-GPU for gaming. I've asked our Intel representative for clarification on whether Arc will EVER support multi-GPU for gaming, and will ninja update this article the very second I get a response.
- Read more: Intel Arc A750 benched in nearly 50 games against GeForce RTX 3060
- Read more: Intel Arc GPU launch: spans 2 months, cards sent to 'select reviewers'
- Read more: Intel loses first AIB, won't make Arc GPUs over 'quality concerns'
- Read more: Intel tiled GPU on Meteor Lake: major issues delay CPU to end of 2023
- Read more: Intel Arc Alchemist GPU rumor: hardware flaw, 90FPS+ troubles in games
- Read more: Intel Arc desktop GPU is so bad, it could be CANCELLED altogether
- Read more: Intel Arc A380 GPU reviews: like sitting in 'minefield, playing drunk'
- Read more: LOL: Intel Arc A770 GPU benched in shilled video on LTT, OC chews 280W
- Read more: Intel reveals Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card on LinusTechTips
- Read more: Intel staffers visit Gamers Nexus, bring Intel Arc A750 graphics card
- Read more: Intel marketing new flex: debunking non-existing rumors on Arc A780
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: This guy wanted faster internet, so he built his own ISP
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Microsoft counsel dramatizes PlayStation exclusivity business deals