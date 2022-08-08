Micron 24Gbps GDDR6X in production, ready for GeForce RTX 40 series

Micron's new ultra-fast 24Gbps GDDR6X memory is in production, ready to be used on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

The new Micron GDDR6X modules at 24Gbps will arrive as 16Gb GDDR6X chips, which means we'll have 24GB of GDDR6X on flagship GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs with single-sided GDDR6X. This is what we want, as the 24GB of GDDR6X on the GeForce RTX 3090 was single-sided was a hot mess (literally) while the 24GB of GDDR6X on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti was double-sided, and GDDR6X memory temperatures benefited greatly because of it.

Micron's new 24Gbps GDDR6X memory modules will also usher in 48GB of GDDR6X at 24Gbps, where the double-sided 24Gbps GDDR6X memory chips will be perfect for a new TITAN-class GPU, or workstation GPU powered by the next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture from NVIDIA.

Now, as for 24GB of GDDR6X at 24Gbps... well... I've already done that. NVIDIA baked 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 21Gbps onto its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and when overclocked -- depending on the card used of course -- you can hit the lofty heights of 24Gbps GDDR6X.

You can read more about that testing in the link above, but I was pushing a huge 1.18TB/sec of memory bandwidth on the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card... up from the 936GB/sec that the 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps was capable of.

After this, GDDR7 memory will usher in the absolutely bonkers bandwidth ceiling of 32Gbps+ which is kinda crazy considering that we are maxing at 21Gbps now, and Micron is making 24Gbps GDDR6X memory now. I can't wait, as it means ultra-fast graphics cards are only just around the corner.