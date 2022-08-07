GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch
be quiet! joins us for a contest giving away some of its new products including the Pure Base 500 FX and Pure Loop 2 FX.
New Giveaway!
Global entry! We have teamed up with be quiet! to give away some of its awesome new products for five lucky winners.
Prizes:
- 1st: Pure Base 500 FX & Pure Loop 2 FX 240mm
- 2nd: Pure Base 500 FX & Pure Rock 2 FX
- 3rd-5th: be quiet! surprise merch package
- be quiet! discounts - there are currently big savings to be had on new be quiet! cases and coolers at Newegg - up to 30% off!
PURE BASE 500 FX Black - IMPRESSIVE LIGHTING, EXCEPTIONAL AIRFLOW
The be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX Black offers impressive lighting with multiple modes and maximum airflow for high cooling performance.
- ARGB lighting at the fans, the front and inside the case
- Multiple colors and modes for an individual look
- 4 Light Wings PWM fans for high airflow and quiet operation
- ARGB-PWM-Hub enables synchronization of up to 6 ARGB components and 6 PWM fans
- High airflow intake front panel and top cover for maximum performance
- USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type-C for latest hardware
- Ready for radiators of up to 360mm
- 3-year manufacturer's warranty
PURE LOOP 2 FX 240mm - IMPRESSIVE ILLUMINATION, SUPERIOR COOLING
Pure Loop 2 FX 240mm is the very high-performing and silent All-in-One water cooling unit with impressive ARGB illumination.
- Very high cooling performance for all mainstream CPUs
- 2 Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed fans offer equally high air pressure and vibrant ARGB illumination
- Doubly decoupled PWM pump for quiet operation and minimal vibration
- ARGB-PWM-Hub enables synchronization of up to 6 ARGB components and PWM fans
- Combination of ARGB illumination, all-black design and aluminum-style for unmistakable and stylish look
- Easy-to-access refill port and included coolant bottle guarantee a long lifespan
- 3-year manufacturer's warranty
PURE ROCK 2 FX - IMPRESSIVE LIGHTING, QUIET COOLING
Pure Rock 2 FX Black combines vibrant ARGB illumination with high cooling efficiency and is excellent for quiet multimedia and gaming systems. With a Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed fan, 150W TDP cooling efficiency and four 6mm high-performance heat pipes, Pure Rock 2 FX Black offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio.
- A high 150W TDP cooling efficiency
- Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed for vibrant unique look thanks to ARGB LEDs
- Airflow-optimized fan blades for high pressure and low noise-generating turbulences
- 4 high-performance 6mm heat pipes with HDT technology
- Asymmetrical construction avoids blocking memory slots
- Elegant black surface
- 3-year manufacturer's warranty
How to Win
- Step 1 - Like our Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 2 - Like be quiet!'s Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 3 - Subscribe to our newsletter. Ensure you double opt in and confirm your subscription. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 4 - Subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 5 - Like this post at Facebook. You can share it if you wish, but we are NOT asking you to share it.
- Step 6 - Make a comment on the same post at Facebook. Only tag your friends if you deem it totally necessary - tagging friends is NOT a requirement.
- Step 7 - Sit back and hope you are a winner - good luck! Do note, all the above items will be confirmed to make sure you followed the requests, if you get selected as the winner.
Disclaimer
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.
- The giveaway runs from August 8, 2022 until August 15, 2022 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
- We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
- If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
- For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
