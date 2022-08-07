GIVEAWAY: be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX, Pure Loop 2 FX, and merch

be quiet! joins us for a contest giving away some of its new products including the Pure Base 500 FX and Pure Loop 2 FX.

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with be quiet! to give away some of its awesome new products for five lucky winners.

Prizes:

be quiet! discounts - there are currently big savings to be had on - there are currently big savings to be had on new be quiet! cases and coolers at Newegg - up to 30% off!

PURE BASE 500 FX Black - IMPRESSIVE LIGHTING, EXCEPTIONAL AIRFLOW

The be quiet! Pure Base 500 FX Black offers impressive lighting with multiple modes and maximum airflow for high cooling performance.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

ARGB lighting at the fans, the front and inside the case

Multiple colors and modes for an individual look

4 Light Wings PWM fans for high airflow and quiet operation

ARGB-PWM-Hub enables synchronization of up to 6 ARGB components and 6 PWM fans

High airflow intake front panel and top cover for maximum performance

USB 3.2 Gen. 2 Type-C for latest hardware

Ready for radiators of up to 360mm

3-year manufacturer's warranty

PURE LOOP 2 FX 240mm - IMPRESSIVE ILLUMINATION, SUPERIOR COOLING

Pure Loop 2 FX 240mm is the very high-performing and silent All-in-One water cooling unit with impressive ARGB illumination.

Very high cooling performance for all mainstream CPUs

2 Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed fans offer equally high air pressure and vibrant ARGB illumination

Doubly decoupled PWM pump for quiet operation and minimal vibration

ARGB-PWM-Hub enables synchronization of up to 6 ARGB components and PWM fans

Combination of ARGB illumination, all-black design and aluminum-style for unmistakable and stylish look

Easy-to-access refill port and included coolant bottle guarantee a long lifespan

3-year manufacturer's warranty

PURE ROCK 2 FX - IMPRESSIVE LIGHTING, QUIET COOLING

Pure Rock 2 FX Black combines vibrant ARGB illumination with high cooling efficiency and is excellent for quiet multimedia and gaming systems. With a Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed fan, 150W TDP cooling efficiency and four 6mm high-performance heat pipes, Pure Rock 2 FX Black offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio.

A high 150W TDP cooling efficiency

Light Wings 120mm PWM high-speed for vibrant unique look thanks to ARGB LEDs

Airflow-optimized fan blades for high pressure and low noise-generating turbulences

4 high-performance 6mm heat pipes with HDT technology

Asymmetrical construction avoids blocking memory slots

Elegant black surface

3-year manufacturer's warranty

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.