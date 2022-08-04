All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Man caught in car films softball-sized hailstones bombarding him

A man caught in his car with two friends has filmed in fear of softball-sized hailstones bombarding him and surrounding cars.

Published Aug 4, 2022 2:06 AM CDT
Three individuals were caught in a car while a severe bought of hail fell from the sky, causing damage to multiple vehicles.

Gibran Marquez Cedillo and his two friends were stuck in a car when a severe weather system hit Alberta on August 1. Cedillo recorded the event on his phone, and the footage stands as a representation of what many residents in the area experienced as it shows softball-sized hailstones impacting several vehicles in the area and individuals ducking for cover.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, there were at least 34 vehicles that were damaged as a result of the hailstorm, with many of the owners reporting shattered windows and windshields. Cedillo's vehicle was damaged, and according to his statement to Storyful, the event lasted about 17 minutes. During that time, Cedillo and his two friends were "fearing for [their] lives". If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

