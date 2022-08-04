All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Massive sinkhole randomly appears, officials rush to investigate

Officials have rushed to a massive sinkhole that randomly appeared, with officials' estimates putting its diameter at 100 feet.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 4, 2022 1:33 AM CDT
A large sinkhole has just opened up and has caused officials to dispatch experts to the area to begin an investigation.

Massive sinkhole randomly appears, officials rush to investigate 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The sinkhole randomly appeared over the weekend in Chile, approximately 500 miles north of Santiago, according to the National Geology and Mining Service. Officials have already dispatched experts to the area to begin an investigation, and according to preliminary results, the diameter of the sinkhole stretches 104 feet, with current estimates putting its depth at about 200 or more feet.

As you can imagine, experts have fenced off the area by putting a 300-foot perimeter around the hole. Luckily, the appearance of the sinkhole didn't cause any damage to personnel, equipment, or infrastructure in the area. Furthermore, Canadian firm Lundin Mining, which operates the nearby Alcaparrosa mine, has said in a statement that its temporarily suspended mining operations.

Massive sinkhole randomly appears, officials rush to investigate 02 | TweakTown.com

Sernageomin director David Montenegro said experts are looking to find the cause of the sinkhole's appearance and to "ensure that all safety measures are taken to safeguard the lives of workers and communities close to the site".

NEWS SOURCE:sciencealert.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

