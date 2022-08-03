All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

NASA's rover captures a new 'exciting' Mars sample

NASA's newest rover that has been exploring the surface of the Red Planet and has captured a new sample from a martian rock.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 3 2022 2:12 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Aug 3 2022 3:12 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has taken to its social channels to announce that it's Mars rover has snagged its latest sample of the Red Planet.

On the NASA Perseverance Twitter account, the space agency explains that the Perseverance rover has successfully grabbed its eleventh Mars sample, which has the potential to give researchers more clues on the history of Mars and if it ever contained ancient life.

NASA also linked to its website where it outlined its updated plan on getting Perseverance's samples back to Earth and how the new plan now includes two new helicopters that designs will be based on Ingenuity's, Perseverance's scout helicopter currently positioned alongside the rover in the Jezero Crater.

The new plan's method includes landing NASA's sample return mission in the Jezero crater, Perseverance transporting its batch of selected martian samples to a small rocket that will launch from the surface of Mars, then transported to an orbiter for its long journey back to Earth.

NASA estimates that out of the 43 test tubes that Perseverance has available, 38 will be filled with samples. The space agency will pick the highest quality samples for the return trip back to Earth, with a large emphasis being placed on samples that could yield results on Mars' past conditions and whether the planet was ever suitable for life.

As for the two helicopters recently added to NASA's plan, the space agency explained they will be launched later this decade and act as backups in the event that Perseverance is incapable of transporting the martian samples to the rocket. The two helicopters will be different from Ingenuity as they will feature wheels and grappling arms.

NASA estimates that if everything goes to plan, it will be able to transport 30 samples taken from various locations across Mars' Jezero Crater back to Earth by 2033. In other NASA news the space agency's database recently revealed that an asteroid traveling at 72,000 mph is approaching Earth. The asteroid is estimated to be about the size of the Empire State Building wide.

NASA's rover captures a new 'exciting' Mars sample 20 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2022 at 4:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.