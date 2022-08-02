All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

Capcom has 'no plans' to raise prices of its games

Capcom says it still has 'no plans' to raise the price of its video games to $69.99 across newer console platforms and PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 2 2022 3:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Capcom has reiterated that it currently has no plans to raise the price of its games.

Capcom has 'no plans' to raise prices of its games 1 | TweakTown.com

While major players like Sony, Activision, Take-Two Interactive, and Square Enix raise prices of their games to $69.99, there's been a handful of publishers that have kept their games at the normalized $59.99 MSRP. Companies like Nintendo, Ubisoft, SEGA, and Capcom have yet to raise retail prices of their games for the new console generation.

In fact, Capcom's corporate office tells investors that it will keep the prices of its games the same as ever...at least for now.

"We have no specific plans to do so at this time. We are engaged in strategic pricing, including carrying out discount sales, with an emphasis placed on how far we can maximize sales volume for a given title in the five to ten years following its release," Capcom told investors in a Q&A session regarding game prices.

Capcom's Q1'22 performance saw earnings halved when converted from yen to USD, mainly because of tough year-ago earnings comparisons (the better a company does last year, the harder it is to beat in the current year) and impact of foreign exchange rates that saw the dollar increase in value against the yen.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/2/2022 at 3:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.