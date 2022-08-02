Capcom has 'no plans' to raise prices of its games

Capcom says it still has 'no plans' to raise the price of its video games to $69.99 across newer console platforms and PC.

Capcom has reiterated that it currently has no plans to raise the price of its games.

While major players like Sony, Activision, Take-Two Interactive, and Square Enix raise prices of their games to $69.99, there's been a handful of publishers that have kept their games at the normalized $59.99 MSRP. Companies like Nintendo, Ubisoft, SEGA, and Capcom have yet to raise retail prices of their games for the new console generation.

In fact, Capcom's corporate office tells investors that it will keep the prices of its games the same as ever...at least for now.

"We have no specific plans to do so at this time. We are engaged in strategic pricing, including carrying out discount sales, with an emphasis placed on how far we can maximize sales volume for a given title in the five to ten years following its release," Capcom told investors in a Q&A session regarding game prices.

Capcom's Q1'22 performance saw earnings halved when converted from yen to USD, mainly because of tough year-ago earnings comparisons (the better a company does last year, the harder it is to beat in the current year) and impact of foreign exchange rates that saw the dollar increase in value against the yen.