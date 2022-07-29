All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Researchers capture video of rare 8-foot-long bizarre sea creature

Researchers have captured stunning footage of a rare sea creature that was seen at approximately 10,000 feet below the surface.

Published Fri, Jul 29 2022 12:02 AM CDT
A team of researchers has captured insane footage of a rare sea creature living at the extreme depth of nearly 10,000 feet.

The team of researchers called Nautilus Live has taken to their YouTube channel to share footage of an expedition down to the unexplored seamount north of Johnston Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. During the expedition, the researchers observed and captured glorious footage of a rare sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. The observation marked the first time the sea creature has been spotted in the pacific ocean.

Notably, the Solumbellula Sea Pen is about 15 inches from its 6.5-foot-long stalk. The tentacles seen attached to the creature are for gathering food particles that have floated down to the depths from above, and from the video, you can hear the researchers gasping at their discovery, with one researcher saying that "My mind is blown right now." The researchers speculated on the creature's age and estimated that it would be anywhere between seven to ten years old.

Researchers capture video of rare 8-foot-long bizarre sea creature 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

