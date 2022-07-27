All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: AI asked to show an image from inside a black hole

Sony amps PlayStation Plus value to compete in subscription wars

Sony is supercharging PlayStation Plus' value proposition to better compete in the billion-dollar subscription service wars.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Jul 27 2022 12:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has amped PlayStation Plus' value to better compete in the billion-dollar subscription service wars.

Sony amps PlayStation Plus value to compete in subscription wars 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Services are the future of gaming. Live service games make platform-holders like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo billions of dollars every year. One of the most powerful offshoots of live gaming are value-oriented subscription services, which offer on-demand access to games for a monthly fee. Xbox successfully adapted the all-you-can-play Netflix content buffet model, and now Sony has done the same.

The key to having a successful content buffet is the quality and quantity of the content. Subscriptions have to provide value, and Sony is ramping up its efforts with a ton of new games in the PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers.

Sony amps PlayStation Plus value to compete in subscription wars 2 | TweakTown.com

Today Sony announced what could be the best PS Plus month in recent memory. August 2022's PS Plus freebies include the Tony Hawk 1+2 remaster collection, Yakuza Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares.

Sony amps PlayStation Plus value to compete in subscription wars 3 | TweakTown.com

What's more is that eight Yakuza games are also coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium throughout the remainder of 2022.

Sony is also securing day one releases of popular and anticipated new games. Stray, the latest indie hit from Annapurna Interactive, released on PS Plus Extra and Premium on day one.

Sony amps PlayStation Plus value to compete in subscription wars 18 | TweakTown.com

Most of PlayStation's players do not subscribe to its premium PS Plus offering, but this may change as Sony adds more value to the service.

This is just a portion of Sony's efforts to bolster PlayStation Plus. There's also the PS Plus Collection for PS5 owners, which offers access to a smattering of must-play PS4 games, and it doesn't require an upgrade to the more expensive Extra or Premium tiers.

The way forward for PS Plus' three-tier model is added value through content and other incentives. Freebies are a great way to pull people over to the service, especially before the critical Q3 holiday period (October - December), and additional games will help retain subscribers over time.

That being said there's still lots of holes with PlayStation Plus. Sony originally promised that PS Plus Premium would offer 700+ games, but the service is missing hundreds of titles, namely on its PS classic selection that remains pretty sparse.

Sony has a ways to go before PS Plus can offer the value proposition of something like Game Pass, but they're definitely in the right direction and have made tremendous progress.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/27/2022 at 12:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.