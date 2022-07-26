All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Spacecraft snaps phenomenal image of a moon orbiting Mars

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft has snapped an incredible image of one of Mars' moons that constantly orbits the Red Planet.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 2:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

China has released an incredible image of one of Mars' natural satellites that orbit the Red Planet - the moon named Phobos.

Spacecraft snaps phenomenal image of a moon orbiting Mars 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

There are two moons that orbit Mars, Phobos, and Deimos. Phobos is the larger of the two natural satellites and is positioned more closely to Mars than its sister satellite Deimos at just 3,700 miles. Both of the moons were discovered by American astronomer Asaph Hall in 1877, and now China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft has captured Phobos in unprecedented detail, showcasing the craters scattered across its surface.

Notably, Phobos' diameter stretches some 7 miles across, and looking at the recently released image, we can see impact craters from asteroids on its surface - in particular the crater Opik, which was named after the Estonian astronomer and astrophysicist Ernst Julius Opik. Furthermore, China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft has completed all of its required scientific operations, but since it's still operational, China's space agency is preparing the spacecraft for future missions.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/26/2022 at 3:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.