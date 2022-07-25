Russia says its losing the war because of Ukraine's 'mutant soldiers'

Russian lawmakers have said that the nation is losing the war because Ukraine is using 'mutant' soldiers on the battlefield.

The Daily Beast has reported that Russian lawmakers are accusing Ukraine of using "mutant soldiers" created in a US-operated biological laboratory, but according to a retired US general, the claims from the Kremlin have no basis and are whimsical. According to retired US General William Enyart, who spoke to NewsNation's Rush Hour last Tuesday, "I think those Russian legislators must have been watching too many old cartoon reruns. You remember the old cartoon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? My kids used to watch it."

Notably, the former US general went on to explain that Russia has been making "mutant soldier" claims since 2015 and that there is "no truth to this ancient rumor at all". Furthermore, Enyart believes that Russia is pushing out this story to derail attention from the nation's failing attempt at invading Ukraine and the myriad of logistical problems that are plaguing its invasion. Lastly, Enyart says that Russian soldiers are unable to perform even the "basic functions of modern military" and, as a result, are attempting to blame a "boogeyman and the US".