All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

These are two gene-edited dogs created by cloning for the first time

Researchers have created two gene-edited dogs that were born from a cloning process that involved skin cells and CRISPR.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 4:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of researchers has created the very first gene-edited dogs using a cloning process that involves skin cells.

These are two gene-edited dogs created by cloning for the first time 01 | TweakTown.com

South Korean biotech company ToolGen, along with Chungnam National University, created the gene-edited dogs and used CRISPR to remove a specific gene known as DJ-1 from the dogs' genomes. The DJ-1 gene is linked to cancer, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and strokes.

According to the researchers, many purebred dogs can suffer from many inherited genetic conditions such as heart, skin, and eye problems, but this new gene-editing technique has the potential to remove the genes that cause those conditions before the dogs are birthed. The researchers spoke to The Telegraph and said their goal is to cure dogs of "pathogenic mutations induced by inbreeding".

"This is the first step of our research for establishing this genome editing method in dogs. The ultimate goal of our research is curing dogs, using this technology, from pathogenic mutations induced by inbreeding. We have a plan to use this technology to recover pathogenic mutations from various dogs and are developing gene therapy products to cure animals," said Okjae Koo, from ToolGen.

As for the cloning process and how it works, researchers took a skin cell and removed the nucleus of an egg, and replaced it with a nucleus from a beagle skin cell - this process is called somatic cell nuclear transfer. Once the egg clone has been created, its placed into a surrogate mother to be grown and birthed.

NEWS SOURCE:newscientist.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.