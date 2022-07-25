Intel confirms Arc A770 has 16GB GDDR6, A750 has 8GB GDDR6 memory

Intel Arc A770 graphics card confirmed to have 16GB of memory, Arc A750 has 8GB of memory with sampling starting soon says Intel.

Intel kicked off its weeks-long Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt event, where gamers could win 100 Premium and 200 Performance Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards bu finding hidden information that Intel was hiding across its social media pages.

But now that the competition is over, there are 300 Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt winners that get to know, and so do we, which graphics cards that they'll be receiving soon. Intel explained that the "Premium" graphics card for the Grand Prize winners is their new Intel Arc A770 graphics card with 16GB of memory, while the First Prize winners get the "Performance" card in the Intel Arc A750 graphics card with 8GB of memory.

Intel explained that it has "started the ramp toward the full desktop launch" of its Arc A-series GPUs, mentioning its "recent tech press interviews" with Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson, as well as the "surprise reveal of the Intel Arc Gaming Truck" that is headed towards LANFest Colorado in September.