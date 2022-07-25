All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel confirms Arc A770 has 16GB GDDR6, A750 has 8GB GDDR6 memory

Intel Arc A770 graphics card confirmed to have 16GB of memory, Arc A750 has 8GB of memory with sampling starting soon says Intel.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 12:08 AM CDT
Intel kicked off its weeks-long Intel Xe-HPG Scavenger Hunt event, where gamers could win 100 Premium and 200 Performance Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards bu finding hidden information that Intel was hiding across its social media pages.

Intel confirms Arc A770 has 16GB GDDR6, A750 has 8GB GDDR6 memory 02 | TweakTown.com
But now that the competition is over, there are 300 Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt winners that get to know, and so do we, which graphics cards that they'll be receiving soon. Intel explained that the "Premium" graphics card for the Grand Prize winners is their new Intel Arc A770 graphics card with 16GB of memory, while the First Prize winners get the "Performance" card in the Intel Arc A750 graphics card with 8GB of memory.

Intel explained that it has "started the ramp toward the full desktop launch" of its Arc A-series GPUs, mentioning its "recent tech press interviews" with Ryan Shrout and Tom Peterson, as well as the "surprise reveal of the Intel Arc Gaming Truck" that is headed towards LANFest Colorado in September.

Intel confirms Arc A770 has 16GB GDDR6, A750 has 8GB GDDR6 memory 03 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

