ASRock readying new Phantom Gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium

ASRock Phantom Gaming monitors teased with PG34WQ15R and the PG27FF, both with AMD FreeSync Premium support... coming soon.

ASRock has been making some truly awesome AMD motherboards and some of the very best AMD Radeon RX series graphics cards, and will soon be joining the gaming monitor business.

The company has registered two new products that will make the ASRock Phantom Gaming series monitors, which will support AMD FreeSync Premium technology. ASRock is reportedly preparing a 27-inch and 34-inch monitor in its Phantom Gaming family, both registered at Displayport.org, Consumer.Go.Kr, and digital-cp licensing sites.

ASRock's upcoming Phantom Gaming "PG34WQ15R" will rock a 34-inch VA-based LCD panel, with a native 3440x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The ASRock Phantom Gaming "PG27FF" has a 27-inch IPS-based panel with a native 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

ASRock PG34WQ15R

Size: 34.0"

LCD Type: VA

Resolution: 3440x1440

Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-100 via HDMI

ASRock PG27FF