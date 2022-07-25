All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASRock readying new Phantom Gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium

ASRock Phantom Gaming monitors teased with PG34WQ15R and the PG27FF, both with AMD FreeSync Premium support... coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 6:35 PM CDT
ASRock has been making some truly awesome AMD motherboards and some of the very best AMD Radeon RX series graphics cards, and will soon be joining the gaming monitor business.

ASRock readying new Phantom Gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium 07 | TweakTown.com

The company has registered two new products that will make the ASRock Phantom Gaming series monitors, which will support AMD FreeSync Premium technology. ASRock is reportedly preparing a 27-inch and 34-inch monitor in its Phantom Gaming family, both registered at Displayport.org, Consumer.Go.Kr, and digital-cp licensing sites.

ASRock's upcoming Phantom Gaming "PG34WQ15R" will rock a 34-inch VA-based LCD panel, with a native 3440x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The ASRock Phantom Gaming "PG27FF" has a 27-inch IPS-based panel with a native 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

ASRock PG34WQ15R

  • Size: 34.0"
  • LCD Type: VA
  • Resolution: 3440x1440
  • Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-100 via HDMI

ASRock PG27FF

  • Size: 27.0"
  • LCD Type: IPS
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Range: 48-165 via DisplayPort 48-165 via HDMI
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

