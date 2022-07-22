All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk reveals when Tesla could start shipping Cybertruck

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed when the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck may begin shipping out to customers.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 22 2022 12:01 AM CDT
During a call with Tesla investors, the company's CEO, Elon Musk, teased when the Cybertruck is expected to be shipped out to buyers.

Elon Musk reveals when Tesla could start shipping Cybertruck 01 | TweakTown.com

Elon Musk has been teasing the release of the Cybertruck for quite some time now, with the Tesla CEO previously stating that the design for the vehicle is "locked" and that the production timeline has been moved to early 2023. Now, Musk spoke to Tesla investors on a call and said that he hopes that Tesla can begin delivering the Cybertruck to buyers sometime in the "middle of next year".

Notably, the Cybertruck was announced in 2019, and since then, Tesla has been forced into delaying its production until 2022, which was then pushed back to the current production date estimation of 2023. Musk revealed during an interview that Tesla is undergoing hardships with its production line and is suffering from major cash hemorrhaging as Tesla factories struggle to produce vehicles.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

