PS5 game licensing issues cause headaches for paying PS Plus users

Sony's PS5 game licensing system is preventing active paying PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers from accessing certain content.

Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 2:42 PM CDT
Today Sony added Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade as a downloadable game for all PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers, but multi-SKU licensing issues have prevented some users from downloading the game.

Sony's PlayStation 5 game classifications have caused issues since the console's release. Unlike Microsoft's Smart Delivery which automatically upgrades (or downgrades) a game based on the console used, Sony separates PS4 and PS5 games into two separate versions. This has caused save issues and other collision problems between the two SKUs.

Now another issue has popped up with Sony's dual-SKU system.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are currently unable to download the newly added Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 version if they have A) already purchased Final Fantasy VII from the store, and/or B) upgraded from the PS4 version to the PS5 version of the game.

I can confirm this conflict is happening because it happened to me.

In 2020, I purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4. Then in 2021, I upgraded to a free version of Final Fantasy VII Intergrade on PlayStation 5 (calling this Intergrade is a misnomer as only the base FF7R game was upgraded, and users who took this free upgrade still had to pay for the Yuffie expansion DLC).

I never purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade with real money on the PlayStation 5. Although according to how Sony's PlayStation Store recognizes redemptions as purchases, I technically did buy it (have you ever noticed you get "thank you for your purchase" emails from Sony every time you redeem a free PS Plus game?)

Navigating to the FF7R Intergrade page on PlayStation Plus Premium's Game Catalog, I'm met with an error message telling me I already own both of the products.

You can't buy this product for the following reasons:

  • You already own the following products, which conflict with the product you're trying to buy.

FINAL FANTSY VII REMAKE, FINAL FANTSY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

Neither Sony nor Square Enix have responded to the potential issues, but for now there are likely millions of users who cannot download and play one of the pivotal games offered with PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra.

