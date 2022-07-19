All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: TikTok teen breeds army of 1+ million frogs, officials are alarmed

NASA rover discovers weird string-like object on Mars that goes viral

NASA's Perseverance rover has encountered a strange string-like or spaghetti-like object on Mars, and the internet wants answers.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 6:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The internet is currently clawing for answers from NASA as recent images released from the space agency revealed a strange spaghetti-like object.

NASA rover discovers weird string-like object on Mars that goes viral 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The image seen above was snapped by NASA's Perseverance rover, which is currently exploring the Jezero Crater on Mars. The photograph was taken on July 12, 2022, with Perseverance's Front Left Hazard Avoidance Camera A and can be found on the NASA website, where the space agency lacks a description for the strange string-like object seen in the middle of the image.

So, what is the object? At the moment, there is no official explanation from NASA on what the object could be, but CNET has reported that the most likely answer is it is Perseverance's own landing gear. This wouldn't be very surprising, considering it was only last month that NASA's Mars rover spotted its own thermal blanket that was used to protect it on its entry to the Red Planet.

Judging by the publications reporting on this comment and Newsweek writing it asked NASA for comment on the object, we can expect the space agency to put out an official explanation sometime soon.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2022 at 5:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mars.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.