Leading space weather expert predicts 'direct' hit on Earth very soon

Officials warn Earth will experience a 'direct hit' from a large solar flare which may cause geomagnetic storms and blackouts.

Published Tue, Jul 19 2022 5:32 AM CDT
The Sun is entering its most active phase and now officials are putting out warnings for a potential solar storm impacting Earth.

Spaceweather.com has reported that a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm is possible within the coming days as a slow-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to approach and hit Earth's magnetic field sometime between July 20 and July 21. Space Weather Physicist, Dr. Tamitha Skov, also known as the "Space Weather Woman," took to Twitter to post a warning about the coming solar storm.

Notably, Skov also posted a video of a NASA prediction model that showcases Earth is within the "strike zone" of the impact. The solar storm and CME can be traced back to a filament moving across and seemingly snapping on the surface of the Sun - Skov describes this filament as "snake-like". According to Skov the expected geomagnetic storm could bring G2, possibly G3 levels.

If you are interested in more about space weather and geomagnetic storms, check out the below links.

NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

