Sony makes it even harder to contact PlayStation Support

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation support will no longer advise or interact with consumers on Twitter starting August 1, making it harder to contact PS Support.

As per the official Ask PlayStation account, Sony's support teams will stop using Twitter's social media platform as a way to contact and connect with users experiencing troubles on PlayStation consoles and storefronts. PlayStation Support will no longer use Twitter's replies or DMs to inquire about or troubleshoot issues. Gamers will instead have to contact PlayStation Support directly...but that isn't so easy.

Speaking of contacting PlayStation Support, today's announcement links to a webpage that encourages users to only contact support as a last resort. "If you still need help, select contact us at the bottom of the page," Sony says, but the page has no contact us section. Furthermore, the official PS Support Home page has no direct contact section either, nor is there a phone number for PS Support.

Sony is instead automating its support process with a series of videos, very light articles describing fixes for issues, and manuals for hardware in an attempt to get consumers to fix their own problems.

Users can still connect with a PlayStation Support rep with a live chat link (click here).

The support teams are also becoming automated via virtual bot assistants. Sony Support has two bots: the Account Assistant and the Refund Assistant.

In fact, I only found a phone number to contact Sony's PlayStation division in the About Us section, which lists a 1-800 phone number: 1-800-345-7669.