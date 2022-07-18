All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: TikTok teen breeds army of 1+ million frogs, officials are alarmed

Sony makes it even harder to contact PlayStation Support

Starting in August, Ask PlayStation will no longer directly interact with consumers on Twitter, whether it be replies or DMs.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jul 18 2022 1:29 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jul 18 2022 1:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation support will no longer advise or interact with consumers on Twitter starting August 1, making it harder to contact PS Support.

Sony makes it even harder to contact PlayStation Support 1 | TweakTown.com

As per the official Ask PlayStation account, Sony's support teams will stop using Twitter's social media platform as a way to contact and connect with users experiencing troubles on PlayStation consoles and storefronts. PlayStation Support will no longer use Twitter's replies or DMs to inquire about or troubleshoot issues. Gamers will instead have to contact PlayStation Support directly...but that isn't so easy.

Speaking of contacting PlayStation Support, today's announcement links to a webpage that encourages users to only contact support as a last resort. "If you still need help, select contact us at the bottom of the page," Sony says, but the page has no contact us section. Furthermore, the official PS Support Home page has no direct contact section either, nor is there a phone number for PS Support.

Sony is instead automating its support process with a series of videos, very light articles describing fixes for issues, and manuals for hardware in an attempt to get consumers to fix their own problems.

Users can still connect with a PlayStation Support rep with a live chat link (click here).

The support teams are also becoming automated via virtual bot assistants. Sony Support has two bots: the Account Assistant and the Refund Assistant.

In fact, I only found a phone number to contact Sony's PlayStation division in the About Us section, which lists a 1-800 phone number: 1-800-345-7669.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/18/2022 at 1:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.