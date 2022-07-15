All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

EA makes smaller Dragon Age, Mass Effect add-ons free for PC gamers

Electronic Arts is retiring BioWare Points, and has made all smaller-scale Dragon Age and Mass Effect DLC add-on content free.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 15 2022 4:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Electronic Arts is reportedly retiring BioWare Points in October 2022, and has now made all smaller add-on content in games like Dragon Age and Mass Effect free for PC gamers.

EA makes smaller Dragon Age, Mass Effect add-ons free for PC gamers 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If you own legacy Dragon Age and Mass Effect games on Origin, you might want to boot the launcher back up to claim some free DLC. According to new reports, BioWare and EA are removing BioWare Points from the Origin storefront later this year. The content that required these points is now free, and larger DLC expansions are now exclusively bundled together for BioWare titles.

EA makes smaller Dragon Age, Mass Effect add-ons free for PC gamers 2 | TweakTown.com

An example of the free extra add-on content available to Mass Effect 2 owners on Origin's PC client.

The free content includes smaller-scale DLC like miscellaneous bonus packs for alternate appearances, weapons, armors, and specific missions in Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age II, and Mass Effect 2 & 3.

To access the content fire up Origin, go to your My Game Library, select the game, and click the Extra Content tab. This content is only free on Origin and still costs money on other platforms like the Xbox Store. Premium currencies like Dragon Age Inquisition's platinum and Mass Effect Andromeda Points are still around. Plus Mass Effect 3's multiplayer packs still cost money, too.

EA support reportedly told a Redditor the following information:

We're reaching out to let you know that starting October 11, 2022, BioWare Points will no longer be available as a form of currency in the Origin store. Other currencies like Crystals and Platinum in other BioWare titles remain unaffected.

To support you through this change, most DLC (downloadable content) that was previously only purchasable with BioWare Points are now available free of charge. This includes DLC for the following titles:

  • Dragon Age II
  • Dragon Age: Origins
  • Mass Effect 2
  • Mass Effect 3 (except Multiplayer Packs)

For the next 90 days, you can use your BioWare Points to purchase Multiplayer Packs for Mass Effect 3. After October 11, 2022, Multiplayer Packs will only be redeemable using Credits you've earned in-game.

Don't worry - you'll still have access to any content previously purchased using BioWare Points.

We're here to support you if you have any questions on this, just reach out to EA Help.

Happy gaming, The EA team

Buy at Amazon

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$46.88
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/15/2022 at 4:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.