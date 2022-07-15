EA makes smaller Dragon Age, Mass Effect add-ons free for PC gamers

Electronic Arts is retiring BioWare Points, and has made all smaller-scale Dragon Age and Mass Effect DLC add-on content free.

If you own legacy Dragon Age and Mass Effect games on Origin, you might want to boot the launcher back up to claim some free DLC. According to new reports, BioWare and EA are removing BioWare Points from the Origin storefront later this year. The content that required these points is now free, and larger DLC expansions are now exclusively bundled together for BioWare titles.

An example of the free extra add-on content available to Mass Effect 2 owners on Origin's PC client.

The free content includes smaller-scale DLC like miscellaneous bonus packs for alternate appearances, weapons, armors, and specific missions in Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age II, and Mass Effect 2 & 3.

To access the content fire up Origin, go to your My Game Library, select the game, and click the Extra Content tab. This content is only free on Origin and still costs money on other platforms like the Xbox Store. Premium currencies like Dragon Age Inquisition's platinum and Mass Effect Andromeda Points are still around. Plus Mass Effect 3's multiplayer packs still cost money, too.

EA support reportedly told a Redditor the following information: