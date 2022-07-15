All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Human and artificial intelligence 'cyborg' discovers 40,000 galaxies

A new artificial intelligence named Zoobot and humans has teamed up to discover tens of thousands of ring galaxies in space.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 15 2022 5:51 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers are preparing to present new research that shows a team-up effort between human and artificial intelligence.

Human and artificial intelligence 'cyborg' discovers 40,000 galaxies 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new research will be presented by Dr. Mike Walmsley from the University of Manchester and the Galaxy Zoo Collaboration at the National Astronomy Meeting sometime this week. Notably, the researchers describe this joint approach between AI and humans as a "cyborg". Reports indicate that Walmsley used a decade of Galaxy Zoo measurements to create a new AI algorithm named Zoobot, which is capable of identifying key markers that indicate a chaotic event throughout a galaxy's lifetime.

Human volunteers currently look through the Galaxy Zoo website and identify these markers, but due to the size of the universe and all of the variables within it, humans have more work on their hands than they can carry. To be able to draw a conclusive line between one chaotic event and the galaxy that caused it requires a lot of humans to sift through thousands of images. This is where Zoobot comes in.

Human and artificial intelligence 'cyborg' discovers 40,000 galaxies 58 | TweakTown.com

35 newly discovered ring-shaped galaxies.

The new AI algorithm is capable of not only identifying these markers, but also can accurately predict what the human volunteers would say when the AI made a mistake. So far, the duo of humans and AI have discovered more than 40,000 rare ring-shaped galaxies, which is six times more than what was previously known. Furthermore, ring galaxies are ancient, in fact, the rings take billions of years to form, and with this new discovery, researchers will be able to learn more about the evolution of these ancient celestial bodies.

Zoobot is also equipped for improvement as the AI is able to learn to answer new questions that are posed to it. Walmsley explains that the AI is able to do this because it has already learned to answer more than 50 different questions.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/15/2022 at 5:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.