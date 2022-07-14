All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's Webb snaps 150 million pixel image in never-before seen detail

Stunning video of rocket launch shakes viewers as it blasts off

Rocket Lab launched a US spy satellite early on Wednesday, and a stunning video captured the Electron rocket's fiery launch.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 8:22 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Rocket Lab has launched a US spy satellite from its New Zealand site on July 13 at 2:30 AM Eastern, according to reports.

The recent launch featured a Rocket Lab Electron booster that had aboard the NROL-162 spy satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), marking the first of two Electron mission for the NRO. The most recent mission is named "Wise One Looks Ahead" and is the sixth mission Rocket Lab has conducted in 2022, and the third mission under the NRO's Rapid Acquisition of Small Rocket (RASR) contracts.

The NRO controls the United States' various spy satellites, and with the recent launch by Rocket Lab and once the satellite is operational, the NRO will have upgraded its ability to receive/send timely intelligence information. Rocket Lab is planning the second NRO launch which will feature the NROL-199 spacecraft no earlier than July 23. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Stunning video of rocket launch shakes viewers as it blasts off 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Space Shuttle Schematic Layout T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/14/2022 at 8:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, nasaspaceflight.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.