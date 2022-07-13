All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla's head of AI leads the company, announces its on Twitter

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's head of AI and one of the key figures behind Autopilot development, has left the company after 5 years.

Published Wed, Jul 13 2022 9:53 PM CDT
Tesla just fired around 200 people from its Autopilot department, shutting an office down in San Mateo, California, and now Tesla's head of AI has left the company.

Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's head of AI, and one of the key people behind the development of Tesla's industry-leading Autopilot software, announced over Twitter that he is leaving Tesla. Karpathy tweeted: "It's been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways. In that time, Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets and I look forward to seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum".

He continued: "I have no concrete plans for what's next but look to spend more time revisiting my long-term passions around technical work in AI, open source and education".

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied, tweeting: "Thanks for everything you have done for Tesla! It has been an honor working with you".

NEWS SOURCES:electrek.co, bullfrag.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

