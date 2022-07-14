Totally tubular TMNT Shredder's Revenge has sold 1 million copies
Tribute Games' incredibly fun Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up has sold 1 million copies globally on all platforms.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge has sold 1 million copies in a week, making it a big hit on the games market.
Tribute Games' and Dotemu's dedication has paid off big time: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge is an official platinum hit with over 1,000,000 games sold on all platforms. The game is being hailed as a triumphant return of beat-em-up action and is one of the purest love letters to the original 1980s TMNT show that I've ever seen, complete with an incredibly faithful rendition of Konami's immortalized Turtles in Time arcade game.
Shredder's Revenge also sports 6-player carnage and has full cross-play, making it an ideal choice for modern TMNT action. What's even more impressive is that the game sold so many copies despite being on Xbox Game Pass.
TMNT Shredder's Revenge is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $24.99.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to 6 players simultaneously!
With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder's latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!
Enjoy stunning full-color pixel art graphics and a vintage TMNT vibe that will rock you straight back to the awesome 80s. Every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background is directly inspired by the 1987 TV show, making you feel like you hopped into the television -- with a dope mix of killer humor and action-packed adventures!
- Gnarly game design takes you back to the '80s
- Beautiful full-color pixel art graphics
- Old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics
- Up to 6 players simultaneously
- Play with iconic TMNT characters and vehicles in diverse gameplay options
- Radical new story mode