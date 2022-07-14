Totally tubular TMNT Shredder's Revenge has sold 1 million copies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge has sold 1 million copies in a week, making it a big hit on the games market.

Tribute Games' and Dotemu's dedication has paid off big time: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge is an official platinum hit with over 1,000,000 games sold on all platforms. The game is being hailed as a triumphant return of beat-em-up action and is one of the purest love letters to the original 1980s TMNT show that I've ever seen, complete with an incredibly faithful rendition of Konami's immortalized Turtles in Time arcade game.

Shredder's Revenge also sports 6-player carnage and has full cross-play, making it an ideal choice for modern TMNT action. What's even more impressive is that the game sold so many copies despite being on Xbox Game Pass.

TMNT Shredder's Revenge is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $24.99.

Check below for more details: