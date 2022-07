MSI 600-series BIOS updates arriving: supports Intel Raptor Lake CPUs

MSI is pushing out fresh new BIOS updates to its Z690, H670, and B660-based motherboards that support Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs.

The current 600-series motherboards from MSI will need a BIOS update, and not all of them have a new BIOS for you to prepare yourself for Intel's upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs. There's a larger list below, and their respective BIOS versions that are now available.

We should expect MSI to push out BIOS updates for its full fleet of 600-series motherboards, as we lead into the launch of the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs later this year. MSI will of course have its own next-gen 700-series motherboards led by the new flagship Z790 chipset, which will arrive later this year.

MSI Z690 (BIOS version)

MEG Z690 UNIFY-X (BIOS version 7D28vA6)

MEG Z690I UNIFY (BIOS version 7D29v17)

MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI (BIOS version 7D31vH7)

MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4 (BIOS version 7D31v17)

MAG Z690M MORTAR WIFI (BIOS version 7D42vB7)

PRO Z690-A WIFI (BIOS version 7D25vA7)

PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 (BIOS version 7D25v17)

PRO Z690-A (BIOS version 7D25vA7)

PRO Z690-A DDR4 (BIOS version 7D25v17)

B660 (BIOS version)

MAG B660 TOMAHAWK EVA e-PROJECT (BIOS version 7D41vH6)

MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI (BIOS version 7D41vA6)

MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4 (BIOS version 7D41v27)

MAG B660M MORTAR WIFI DDR4 (BIOS version 7D42v17)

MAG B660M MORTAR DDR4 (BIOS version 7D42v17)

MAG B660M BAZOOKA (BIOS version 7D43vM6)

MAG B660M BAZOOKA DDR4 (BIOS version 7D43vH7)

PRO B660-A (BIOS version 7D59vA7)

PRO B660M-A WIFI (BIOS version 7D43vA7)

PRO B660M-A (BIOS version 7D43vA7)

PRO B660M-VC WIFI DDR4 (BIOS version 7D37v17)

PRO B660M-G (BIOS version 7D45vA6)

PRO B660M-G DDR4 (BIOS version 7D45v18)

PRO B660M-B (BIOS version 7D45vA6)

PRO B660M-B DDR4 (BIOS version 7D45v18)

PRO B660M-E DDR4 (BIOS version 7D46v27)

PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4 (BIOS version 7D37v17)

H610 (BIOS version)