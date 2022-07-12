One of the best games of 2021 is just $13 on Amazon right now

One of the most enjoyable, fun, and best-looking video games of 2021 is discounted during Amazon Prime Day for just $12.99.

Far Cry 6, one of the best games released in 2021, is just $12.99 on Amazon right now (check the buy link below).

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Amazon Prime Day (July 12-13) has a bunch of good deals on video games, but one discount stood out to me: Far Cry 6 has been marked down to an extremely affordable $13 for Prime subscribers.

All versions have been discounted, including the PS4, Xbox One, and newer-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S SKUs. It's worth noting that Far Cry 6 has a free PS4 -> PS5 upgrade, and supports Smart Delivery on Xbox One/Series X which will automatically deliver the best version of the game depending on which system you own.

Read Also: Far Cry 6 Review: Paraiso de la Muerte

Our official Far Cry 6 review explains why you should buy this game, but in short, this particular shooter is a fun and ultra-chaotic power fantasy that allows you to wreak havoc on a fascist-ruled island. The story is grim and there's lots of violence and deep parallels to guerrilla rebellions like those in Cuban history, and the world itself is an absolutely beautiful example of what the PlayStation 5 is capable of.

Also if you don't really feel like playing Far Cry 6 for the story it's definitely a game you can roam and amble around in and just soak up the beauty of Yara. This really is something you could play without much focus, a kind of cool-down game after a hard day's of work where you can jump into a tropical island paradise and completely destroy everything just for fun.

Here's a quick quote from our review: