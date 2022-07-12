Prime members get Mass Effect trilogy, free Star Wars games on PC

Amazon Prime members get a bunch of free games on Prime Day including Mass Effect Legendary Edition and other Star Wars titles.

To celebrate Prime Day, Amazon is giving away a bunch of PC games for Prime subscribers.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, don't forget to take advantage of the new Freeloading promo that offers a ton of PC games for the low cost of free-99. The Prime Day Freeloading offer lists a ton of smaller-scale indies and a handful of memorable games including the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is a fully-fledged remastering of the original ME trilogy with a bunch of QoL adjustments and big visual overhauls.

Other noteworthy free games include Need For Speed Heat and Grid Legends, both of which require EA Origin account linking to unlock. There's also a handful of Star Wars games like Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars Republic Commando (oddly enough, Dark Forces II: Jedi Knight isn't included, but that game seldom is for some reason).

You'll also want to check out Metal Slug 2, Samurai Shodown II, Fatal Fury Special, King of Fighters 2002/2000, Maniac Mansion, Rain World, and Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams. These games can be directly downloaded via the Prime Gaming client.