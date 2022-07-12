TikTok teen breeds army of 1+ million frogs, officials are alarmed

A TikTok teen has decided to take approximately 1.4 million frog eggs and breed a 'frog army' that is now concerning officials.

A TikTok teen has taken approximately 1.4 million of frog spawn and decided to breed them to create a frog army.

The TikTok user goes by the name "ThinFrog" and created a series of taking the large quantity of frog spawn and breeding them in a backyard pool. In recent videos posted to the TikTok page the UK-based teen reveals that the frogs had hatched into tadpoles, and then eventually into small frogs. According to the video, one of the surrounding neighbors had left due to the immense amount of frogs.

Tierra Curry, a conservation biologist at the Center for Biological Diversity has said that the release of more than a million frogs into an environment for a stunt "makes me cringe", as it actually hurts the animals that they are releasing and can have wider impacts on animals living in the surrounding environment. "Instead of helping, [These TikTok users] are actually hurting the animals they're releasing and all the animals in the environment that they're releasing them into - it's creating a vector for disease and invasive species," said Curry.

Notably, ThinFrog said that next year he will be constructing a pond that will be able to support 10 million frogs.