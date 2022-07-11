All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk: 'it's time for Trump to hang up his hat, sail into sunset'

Elon Musk on Trump: 'I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset', he's too old.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 11:23 PM CDT
Elon Musk has come out with some kinder words about former President Donald Trump, after Trump called the SpaceX and Tesla boss "another bullsh*t artist" at a rally over the weekend.

Musk has the video where Trump calls him out pinned to his Twitter, replying to that tweet about an hour ago. Musk said: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack - don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency".

He continued, adding: "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win - he doesn't even need to campaign".

Elon Musk: 'it's time for Trump to hang up his hat, sail into sunset'
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

