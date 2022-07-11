Elon Musk: 'it's time for Trump to hang up his hat, sail into sunset'

Elon Musk on Trump: 'I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset', he's too old.

Elon Musk has come out with some kinder words about former President Donald Trump, after Trump called the SpaceX and Tesla boss "another bullsh*t artist" at a rally over the weekend.

Musk has the video where Trump calls him out pinned to his Twitter, replying to that tweet about an hour ago. Musk said: "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack - don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency".

He continued, adding: "Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win - he doesn't even need to campaign".