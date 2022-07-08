New Robocop first-person shooter is gritty homage to the 80s classic

Robocop Rogue City, a new first-person shooter set in the film's satirical futuristic dystopian vision of America, is coming soon.

Yesterday publisher Nacon announced Robocop Rogue City, a new FPS that explores the dark and gritty tech-city of Detroit. Gamers will take to the streets as the titular cyborg cop and gun down ne'er-do-wells and criminals while unraveling the deep webwork of corruption in the city. In short: You're going to blast a lot of people with Robocop's huge and massive arsenal of upgrades (will the jetpack show up?).

Robocop Rogue City is being developed by Teyon, the same devs who brought us the middling Terminator Salvation game, and will have multiple-choice dialog, too.

The game will be released in June 2023 on all platforms except for Xbox One and PS4.

