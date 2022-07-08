All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk says Earth isn't overpopulated, people are under an illusion

Elon Musk says the biggest threat to civilization is declining birthrates, and that people are under an overpopulation illusion.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 8 2022 12:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The world's richest individual, Elon Musk, has said that there are far too many people under the "illusion" that Earth is overpopulated.

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter, once again, to shine a spotlight on declining birthrates across - a stance the Tesla CEO has taken publicly for many years now. It was just in May Musk said on stage that the biggest issue that the population will face will be "population collapse", and then reiterated that the speed at which the population will decrease will drastically speed up to the point of "accelerating collapse".

Online Musk has pointed out that official birthrate numbers for places such as the US are drastically low, and that the birthrate across the US has been below the "replacement" level for 50 years. A country being below the replacement level means that it hasn't produced enough babies to replace the previous generation.

