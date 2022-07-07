World's thinnest mechanical watch unveiled, it's impossibly thin

A luxury watch manufacturer has unveiled what is now the world's thinnest mechanical watch, and it appears impossibly thin.

Luxury watch manufacturer Richard Mille has unveiled its newest watch, the RM UP-01 FERRARI, and according to Richard Mille, it's now the world's thinnest mechanical watch at just 1.75 mm thick - a US quarter is 1.75 mm thick. For reference, an Apple Watch Series 7 is 10.7mm thick. According to the website listing for the RM UP-01 FERRARI, the watch is comprised of 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminum, and 4% vanadium.

Notably, the watch was birthed out of more than 6,000 hours of collaborative laboratory testing between Richard Mille and Ferrari. The design has been tested to meet "rigorous optimal strength requirements", with the watch reportedly able to withstand 5,000 g's and is also water resistant to 32 feet. The RM UP-01 FERRARI has now taken first place as the world's thinnest watch, knocking off Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra, which was 1.88 mm thick.

Why would Richard Mille and Ferrari decide to create a watch so thin? Simply, because why not, or better yet, to prove that it is possible. As you may have already noticed, the engineering behind designing a watch this thin, and still having it function as a normal mechanical watch takes a very impressive level of skill. The brand holding the crown for the world's thinnest watch comes with bragging rights, which makes for unique marketing campaigns, and thus more business.

The website listing states that there are only 150 of these super thin watches made, and each is priced at a whopping $1,888,000.

