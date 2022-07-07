All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

World's thinnest mechanical watch unveiled, it's impossibly thin

A luxury watch manufacturer has unveiled what is now the world's thinnest mechanical watch, and it appears impossibly thin.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 7 2022 1:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A watch manufacturer has revealed RM UP-01 FERRARI, the world's thinnest mechanical watch, valued at nearly $2 million.

Luxury watch manufacturer Richard Mille has unveiled its newest watch, the RM UP-01 FERRARI, and according to Richard Mille, it's now the world's thinnest mechanical watch at just 1.75 mm thick - a US quarter is 1.75 mm thick. For reference, an Apple Watch Series 7 is 10.7mm thick. According to the website listing for the RM UP-01 FERRARI, the watch is comprised of 90% grade 5 titanium, 6% aluminum, and 4% vanadium.

Notably, the watch was birthed out of more than 6,000 hours of collaborative laboratory testing between Richard Mille and Ferrari. The design has been tested to meet "rigorous optimal strength requirements", with the watch reportedly able to withstand 5,000 g's and is also water resistant to 32 feet. The RM UP-01 FERRARI has now taken first place as the world's thinnest watch, knocking off Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra, which was 1.88 mm thick.

World's thinnest mechanical watch unveiled, it's impossibly thin 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Why would Richard Mille and Ferrari decide to create a watch so thin? Simply, because why not, or better yet, to prove that it is possible. As you may have already noticed, the engineering behind designing a watch this thin, and still having it function as a normal mechanical watch takes a very impressive level of skill. The brand holding the crown for the world's thinnest watch comes with bragging rights, which makes for unique marketing campaigns, and thus more business.

World's thinnest mechanical watch unveiled, it's impossibly thin 02 | TweakTown.com

The website listing states that there are only 150 of these super thin watches made, and each is priced at a whopping $1,888,000.

In other engineering news, a YouTuber has recreated the wheel with a wild bicycle design that looks like it doesn't work, but it does. The engineer cut the back wheel of the bike in half and created a custom frame to support his unique and impressive idea.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.95
$79.95$79.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/7/2022 at 1:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, gizmodo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.