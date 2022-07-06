All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Tesla unveils new 'range extender trailer' with solar panels and more

The IdeenExpo in Hanover, Germany, revealed a new Tesla trailer with solar panels for range extension and Starlink technology.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jul 6 2022 9:58 AM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Jul 6 2022 10:10 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla has shown off a new "solar range extender trailer" at the IdeenExpo in Hanover, Germany.

The solar-panel-laden trailer also has a Starlink internet system to connect with the satellites in SpaceX's network. Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers like Lightyear have produced cars with their own solar panels built in, however, Tesla seems to be taking a different route to extending the range of its vehicles.

The relatively low efficiency of solar technology means such vehicles can't significantly extend their range beyond what the inbuilt battery capacity offers. However, some owners of other EVs have still opted to augment their experience by using separate, portable solar panels for charging their vehicles.

Details on Tesla's solar trailer are still scant, but if each of the nine panels generates 300 watts, the trailer would have a combined output of 2.7 kilowatts. This would mean it could only generate power for up to 50 miles (80.4 kilometers) of additional range in a day, or one-third of that when the panels are retracted. For comparison, the Lightyear 0 electric sedan can produce up to 70 kilometers (44 miles) of extra range with its embedded solar cells.

Tesla unveils new 'range extender trailer' with solar panels and more 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Nekteck 100 Watt Portable Monocrystalline Solar Panel, Waterproof

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$87.99
$87.99$87.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/6/2022 at 10:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, twitter.com, electrek.co

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.