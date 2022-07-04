All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple rumored to debut 'larger-screened' iMac, powered by M3 chip

Apple is reportedly working on a larger-screened iMac 'aimed at the professional market' with some variation of the M3 chip.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 4 2022 11:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apple will reportedly be launching a new lineup of iMac products in the near future, with rumors swirling on Apple using its next-gen M3 chip inside of a "future iMac" beginning in June 2022, now we have the very latest on what to expect from the new iMac.

Apple rumored to debut 'larger-screened' iMac, powered by M3 chip 01 | TweakTown.com

The latest on the next-gen Apple iMac is that not only will it feature a "variation of the M3 chip" but the company is reportedly working on a "larger-screened iMac", a new iMac that is aimed at the "professional market" explains Mark Gurman in his latest "Power On" newsletter.

Gurman explains: "I also still believe that Apple is working on a larger-screened iMac aimed at the professional market. I'd imagine this will use a variation of the M3 chip, likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max. That would match the chips inside of the MacBook Pro. I don't think the combination of a Mac Studio or Mac mini plus an Apple Studio Display cuts it for many pro users who want more screen real estate".

I would love to see Apple release, not just a "larger-screened" iMac, but a really huge-screened iMac, since the current 24-inch iMac (which is powered by the Apple M1 processor) is small, a larger 27-inch iMac would be nice to see -- but I want something bigger. Apple is rumored to be working on a larger 27-inch Studio Display with a bigger-than-life 7K resolution, but a bigger 32-inch 5K or 6K panel at 120Hz would get my attention.

That, and the Apple M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max processor and oodles of super-fast RAM and SSD... and you've got a beasty workstation PC.

In April 2022, Gurman said: "Since then, I've heard that the M2 chips aren't the only one in testing within Apple. And if you're waiting for a new iMac, i'm hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works - though I imagine it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won't be anytime soon".

  • M3: ???
  • M2 Max: 10-core CPU, 38-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2 Pro: unknown CPU, unknown GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm
  • M2: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU + 20+ billion transistors on TSMC second-gen 5nm
  • M1 Ultra: 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU + 114 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Max: 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU + 57 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1 Pro: 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU + 34 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm
  • M1: 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU + 16 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm

As for the Apple M3 processor, the last we heard is that Apple has booked TSMC to make its next-gen M3 and M2 Pro chips on the new TSMC 3nm process node. It's rumored that we'll see Apple use the M3 processor inside of not only this new beefed-up, larger-screened iMac but also new MacBook Pro laptops, a new Mac mini, and Apple's upcoming AR/MR headset.

Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max - Sky Blue

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$479.00
$479.00$479.00$479.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2022 at 11:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, macrumors.com, screenrant.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.