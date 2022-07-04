Apple rumored to debut 'larger-screened' iMac, powered by M3 chip

Apple will reportedly be launching a new lineup of iMac products in the near future, with rumors swirling on Apple using its next-gen M3 chip inside of a "future iMac" beginning in June 2022, now we have the very latest on what to expect from the new iMac.

The latest on the next-gen Apple iMac is that not only will it feature a "variation of the M3 chip" but the company is reportedly working on a "larger-screened iMac", a new iMac that is aimed at the "professional market" explains Mark Gurman in his latest "Power On" newsletter.

Gurman explains: "I also still believe that Apple is working on a larger-screened iMac aimed at the professional market. I'd imagine this will use a variation of the M3 chip, likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max. That would match the chips inside of the MacBook Pro. I don't think the combination of a Mac Studio or Mac mini plus an Apple Studio Display cuts it for many pro users who want more screen real estate".

I would love to see Apple release, not just a "larger-screened" iMac, but a really huge-screened iMac, since the current 24-inch iMac (which is powered by the Apple M1 processor) is small, a larger 27-inch iMac would be nice to see -- but I want something bigger. Apple is rumored to be working on a larger 27-inch Studio Display with a bigger-than-life 7K resolution, but a bigger 32-inch 5K or 6K panel at 120Hz would get my attention.

That, and the Apple M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max processor and oodles of super-fast RAM and SSD... and you've got a beasty workstation PC.

In April 2022, Gurman said: "Since then, I've heard that the M2 chips aren't the only one in testing within Apple. And if you're waiting for a new iMac, i'm hearing an M3 version of that desktop is already in the works - though I imagine it won't launch until the end of next year at the earliest. Also, for those asking, I still think an iMac Pro is coming. It just won't be anytime soon".

M3 : ???

M2 Max : 10-core CPU, 38-core GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm

M2 Pro : unknown CPU, unknown GPU, unknown transistors on TSMC next-gen 3nm

M2 : 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU + 20+ billion transistors on TSMC second-gen 5nm

M1 Ultra : 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU + 114 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm

M1 Max : 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU + 57 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm

M1 Pro : 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU + 34 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm

M1: 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU + 16 billion transistors on TSMC first-gen 5nm

As for the Apple M3 processor, the last we heard is that Apple has booked TSMC to make its next-gen M3 and M2 Pro chips on the new TSMC 3nm process node. It's rumored that we'll see Apple use the M3 processor inside of not only this new beefed-up, larger-screened iMac but also new MacBook Pro laptops, a new Mac mini, and Apple's upcoming AR/MR headset.