All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

American Airlines glitch causes thousands of flights to lack a pilot

A glitch in the American Airlines scheduling system has resulted in more than 10,000 flights not having a captain and a full crew.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 4 2022 12:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Thousands of Americans are traveling around the country for Fourth of July celebrations, and right as travel is peaking, American Airlines has found a glitch in its scheduling system.

American Airlines glitch causes thousands of flights to lack a pilot 01 | TweakTown.com

The news comes from CNBC, which reported that a glitch in American Airlines' scheduling system has resulted in more than 12,000 flights lacking a captain, first officer, or both. On Saturday, American Airlines announced that it would be suspending the scheduling service, but also stated to Fox News Digital that the glitch won't have any "operational impact".

American Airlines explained in a statement that pilots use a trading system for flights, and that the technical issue caused certain trading transactions to be processed when they shouldn't have been. Notably, American Airlines states that its engineers have already restored the "vast majority" of the trips that were affected by the glitch. This glitch that has affected thousands of flights comes at the peak of travel throughout the year, when flights are already regularly delayed and canceled. Airlines are also suffering from staffing problems.

"They failed to keep the IT system running properly, and now thousands of flights do not have pilots assigned to them," said Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines captain and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association.

According to the New York Post, on Friday, more than 7,100 flights departing and arriving in the United States were delayed, with 535 completely canceled. According to an American Airlines spokesperson, the glitch has also caused a new level of uncertainty for passengers as well as pilots. Notably, this isn't the first time a glitch has thrown a spanner in the works for American airlines, as in 2017, pilots were being offered 150% their usual rate for picking up any flights "dropped" by other pilots.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

In other plane-related news, a TikTok of a man AirDropping lude images of himself to his fellow passengers on the flight has since gone viral. Additionally, a man has hacked into a Tesla Model S Plaid and driven the unlocked vehicle at 216 mph at an airport.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Actually It Is Rocket Science T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2022 at 12:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.