All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA is launching a balloon into the atmosphere with a giant telescope

An upcoming NASA mission involves launching a giant mirror and telescope into the upper atmosphere using a stratospheric balloon.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jul 3 2022 8:28 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter-wavelength (ASTHROS) mission will launch no earlier than December 2023.

NASA is launching a balloon into the atmosphere with a giant telescope 01 | TweakTown.com

The mission is managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California and will use a balloon larger than a football field to carry the ASTHROS mission to the stratosphere at an altitude of 130,000 feet (~40,000 meters) over Antarctica. ASTHROS will study star formation, particularly a phenomenon that stops them from forming in some galaxies, over about four weeks.

The telescope uses an 8.2-foot (2.5 meters) primary mirror, which gathers light into the telescope, and is the tied for the largest mirror to ever fly with a high-altitude balloon. Mirrors for telescopes operating on Earth and in space have key differences in their construction, but the high-altitude setting provided challenges for constructing ASTHROS' mirror. It had to be made light enough to be carried by the balloon while being strong enough to resist Earth's gravity from deforming its perfect shape by more than roughly 0.0001 inches (2.5 micrometers).

"I think this is probably the most complex telescope ever built for a high-altitude balloon mission. We had specifications similar to a space telescope but on a tighter budget, schedule, and mass. We had to combine techniques from ground-based telescopes that observe in similar wavelengths with advanced manufacturing techniques used for professional racing sailboats. It's pretty unique," said Jose Siles, the ASTHROS project manager at JPL.

You can read more from NASA's update on the ASTHROS mission on its website.

Buy at Amazon

NASA It's My Birthday Give Me Space Word Stack T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2022 at 8:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newatlas.com, nasa.gov

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.