Samsung kicks off mass production of 3nm GAA chips: next-gen begins

Samsung has announced that it has kicked off the initial production of its next-gen 3nm process node, using Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture.

This is the first time Samsung's new Multi-Bridge-Channel FET (MBCFET), their new GAA technology, "defies the performance limitations of FinFET". It defies those performance limitations of FinFET by improving power efficiency by reducing the supply voltage level, while boosting performance through increasing drive current capability.

Dr. Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics explains: "Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing, such as foundry industry's first High-K Metal Gate, FinFET, as well as EUV. We seek to continue this leadership with the world's first 3nm process with the MBCFET™. We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology".

Samsung's new proprietary technology uses nanosheets with wider channels, which allows for more performance, and greater power efficiency compared to GAA technologies using nanowires with narrower channels. Samsung's use of 3nm GAA technology allows the company to tweak the channel width of the nanosheet in order to optimize power usage and performance for their various needs of their customer.

The design flexibility of GAA is also a great thing for Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO), which helps boost Power, Performance, Area (PPA) benefits.

Samsung says that its first-generation 3nm process compared to its first-gen 5nm process reduces power consumption by up to 45%, boosts performance by up to 23%, and reduces area by 16%. Samsung goes one further, teasing that its second-gen 3nm process reduces power consumption by up to 50%, improvements in performance go up by 30%, and reduced area of 35%.

Samsung kicked off by prototyping a 3nm process using GAAFET (Gate-All-Around) technology back in January 2020. Regular Planar FET is 1 Gate on channel, FinFET is 3 Gates on channel, but the newer Gate-All-Around has 4 Gates on channel.