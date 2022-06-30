All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Samsung kicks off mass production of 3nm GAA chips: next-gen begins

Samsung beats TSMC to the 3nm mass production bunch: 3nm GAA chips in mass production, improvements in performance, power, more.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jun 30 2022 9:17 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung has announced that it has kicked off the initial production of its next-gen 3nm process node, using Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture.

Samsung kicks off mass production of 3nm GAA chips: next-gen begins 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

This is the first time Samsung's new Multi-Bridge-Channel FET (MBCFET), their new GAA technology, "defies the performance limitations of FinFET". It defies those performance limitations of FinFET by improving power efficiency by reducing the supply voltage level, while boosting performance through increasing drive current capability.

Dr. Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics explains: "Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing, such as foundry industry's first High-K Metal Gate, FinFET, as well as EUV. We seek to continue this leadership with the world's first 3nm process with the MBCFET™. We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology".

Samsung kicks off mass production of 3nm GAA chips: next-gen begins 02 | TweakTown.com

Samsung's new proprietary technology uses nanosheets with wider channels, which allows for more performance, and greater power efficiency compared to GAA technologies using nanowires with narrower channels. Samsung's use of 3nm GAA technology allows the company to tweak the channel width of the nanosheet in order to optimize power usage and performance for their various needs of their customer.

The design flexibility of GAA is also a great thing for Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO), which helps boost Power, Performance, Area (PPA) benefits.

Samsung kicks off mass production of 3nm GAA chips: next-gen begins 05 | TweakTown.com

Samsung says that its first-generation 3nm process compared to its first-gen 5nm process reduces power consumption by up to 45%, boosts performance by up to 23%, and reduces area by 16%. Samsung goes one further, teasing that its second-gen 3nm process reduces power consumption by up to 50%, improvements in performance go up by 30%, and reduced area of 35%.

Samsung kicked off by prototyping a 3nm process using GAAFET (Gate-All-Around) technology back in January 2020. Regular Planar FET is 1 Gate on channel, FinFET is 3 Gates on channel, but the newer Gate-All-Around has 4 Gates on channel.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Cell Phone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1249.99
$1249.99$1399.99$1395.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2022 at 9:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, news.samsung.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.