Weather just got a lot more accurate after a big supercomputer upgrade

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has just replaced two outdated supercomputers with new supercomputers that will bring massive upgrades to weather forecasting.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced back in 2020 that it would be replacing some of its older, now-outdated supercomputers that are used to run weather forecasts and predict patterns. NOAA has now replaced the older models, which were Cry and IBM supercomputers located in Reston, Virginia, Florida, and Orlando - with two Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Cray supercomputers.

These two supercomputers come with 2,560 AMD Epyc Rome 64-core 7742 server CPUs that collectively provide 327,680 cores that are capable of operating up to 12.1 petaflops. This new setup is approximately three times faster than what NOAA was previously using, and with the new upgraded power, the agency believes it will be able to provide more accurate and detailed weather forecasts to the public. Notably, the two new NOAA supercomputer systems are called Dogwood and Cactus, and rank as the 49th and 50th fastest supercomputers in the world.

"Accurate weather and climate predictions are critical to informing public safety, supporting local economies, and addressing the threat of climate change. Through strategic and sustained investments, the U.S. is reclaiming a global top spot in high-performance computing to provide more accurate and timely climate forecasts to the public," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

With the new computing power, NOAA researchers will be able to generate much higher resolution models of the weather that can then be used to predict undiscovered weather patterns, anomalies, thunderstorms, and events. Being able to process and interpret a larger pool of data at a greater speed will also mean that officials will be notify areas of a coming weather event much faster than there were able to previously.

"More computing power will enable NOAA to provide the public with more detailed weather forecasts further in advance. Today's supercomputer implementation is the culmination of years of hard work by incredible teams across NOAA - everyone should be proud of this accomplishment," said NOAA Administrator, Rick Spinrad, Ph.D.

